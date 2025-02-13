President Trump's picks face confirmation battles today and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump's FBI pick faces first test

2. RFK Jr faces final gauntlet

3. Former WWE CEO steps into the ring

MAJOR HEADLINES

KILLER REVERSAL – Hamas agrees to original hostage release plan after Trump's ultimatum. Continue reading …

SHOW ME THE MONEY – Trump admin uncovers Biden team's $20B unprecedented 'rush job' scheme with your cash. Continue reading …

LUXURY STASH – Dem mayor's transparency attempt after ‘gift room’ exposed by watchdog report. Continue reading …

DESIGNED TO DECEIVE – Idaho student murder suspect's arrest question could flip 'doubt' upside down, expert claims. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'WAR ON WASTE' – DOGE subcommittee holds first hearing slamming $36T national debt. Continue reading …

CAREFUL REVIEW – Ukraine funding will come with new level of 'transparency,' Treasury secretary says. Continue reading …

FINAL FACEOFF – Supreme Court likely to decide fate of many of Trump's legal challenges, experts say. Continue reading …

CUTTING COSTS – DOGE boasts dozens of contract cancellations on Wednesday, totaling over $150M in savings. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'FUNDAMENTALLY FLAWED' – Ex-Clinton comptroller says 'voters were right' about bad Biden economy, government numbers were ‘wrong.’ Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – Media, Democrats cried 'constitutional crisis' during Trump's first term. Continue reading …

BREAKING GROUND – Massive AI Stargate Project under Trump admin reveals next steps. Continue reading …

'CLEAN UP THESE STREETS' – Hollywood liberal Seth Rogen understands USA's swing to Trump in 2024. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARCO RUBIO – The Americas’ Golden Age begins now. Continue reading …

SENS. BERNIE SANDERS AND JOSH HAWLEY – Cap credit card interest rates at 10%. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'NIGHTMARE FUEL' – Spooky deep-sea fish rarely seen by humans caught on camera. Continue reading …

SHARP WARNING – Cancer survivor reveals kitchen items she swears off forever — here’s why. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Super Bowl stats and presidential portraits. Take the quiz here …

TAKING A 'NOSEDIVE' – Blake Lively accused of fueling deadly domino effect tied to saying ‘who you know.’ Continue reading …

QUITTER'S TRIUMPH – CEO kicked coffee habit, watched her productivity soar. See video …

WATCH

RILEY GAINES – DOE probing athletic associations over transgender athlete policies. See video …

PHIL ORLANDO – Tariffs are more of a 'tactical weapon' to achieve goals, market expert says. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.