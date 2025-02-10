Into the ring: Trump education chief pick McMahon to testify on cutting 'red tape' amid DOGE sweeps

FIRST ON FOX: Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Education, will testify before the Senate on Thursday, centering her opening remarks around creating "a better future for every American learner."

The Trump nominee, who was tapped in November, will kick off her confirmation process during a hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Thursday morning. Republican Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Katie Britt of Alabama will introduce McMahon before the hearing, Fox News has learned.

McMahon will focus her remarks on enacting Trump's vision with the idea that "education is the issue that determines our national success and prepares American workers to win the future," according to an excerpt of her opening remarks, shared first with Fox News Digital.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his confidence in me to lead a Department whose mission and authority were a special focus of his campaign. He pledged to make American education the best in the world, return education to the states where it belongs, and free American students from the education bureaucracy through school choice," McMahon will say in her opening remarks.

TRUMP EDUCATION DEPT LAUNCHES PROBE INTO ‘EXPLOSION OF ANTISEMITISM’ AT 5 UNIVERSITIES

McMahon is being boosted to head the department that Trump has suggested he wants to dismantle during his term, recently saying that if McMahon is confirmed, he wants her to "put herself out of a job."

Trump said Wednesday just hours ahead of McMahon's hearing that he wanted to close the Education Department "immediately."

"It’s a big con job," he said. "They ranked the top countries in the world. We’re ranked No. 40, but we’re ranked No. 1 in one department: cost per pupil. So, we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we’re ranked No. 40."

His comments came as Trump's executive agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) run by Elon Musk, continues its financial audit of the federal government.

TRUMP'S KEY TO CABINET CONFIRMATIONS: SENATOR-TURNED-VP VANCE'S GIFT OF GAB

McMahon previously served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term before stepping down in 2019 to "return to the private sector."

She plans to say during her opening remarks Thursday, "My experience as a business owner and leader of the Small Business Administration, as a public servant in the state of Connecticut, and more than a decade of service as a college trustee has taught me to put parents, teachers, and students, not bureaucracy, first."

"Outstanding teachers are tired of political ideology in their curriculum and red tape on their desks. This is why school choice is a growing movement across the nation: it offers teachers and parents an alternative to classrooms that are micromanaged from Washington, D.C."

The Trump nominee also plans to highlight antisemitism in schools and the issue of biological males competing in women's and girls' sports.

"If I am confirmed, the department will not stand idly by while Jewish students are attacked and discriminated against," her remarks read. "It will stop forcing schools to let boys and men into female sports and spaces. And it will protect the rights of parents to direct the moral education of their children."

In her opening remarks, McMahon will note that "many Americans today are experiencing a system in decline" but that "the opportunity before us these next four years is momentous."

"It is my great honor to announce that Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, will be the United States Secretary of Education," Trump said in his nomination announcement in November.

Before being tapped to head the Education Department, McMahon founded WWE with her husband in 1980, which has grown into a global wrestling entertainment network.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families," the press release added. "Linda served for two years on the Connecticut Board of Education, where she was one of fifteen members overseeing all Public Education in the State, including its Technical High School system."

After McMahon's confirmation hearing, the committee will schedule a vote on whether to advance her nomination to a full floor vote.