DOGE boasts dozens of contract cancellations on Wednesday, totaling over $150M in savings

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the cancellation of at least 58 contracts on Wednesday, resulting in more than $150 million in savings for the American taxpayer.

In a Wednesday evening post on X, the agency headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk said the contracts canceled fell under the media, DEI and consulting categories at various agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation.

"58 cancellations with savings of >$150M in categories including Media, DEI, and Consulting. This includes $405K at DHS for ‘resilience, energy, and sustainability management program support services’ and ~4M at DoT for ‘DEIA program and project management support services,'" the post said.

Later Wednesday evening, DOGE also confirmed the Department of Education slashed its budget by canceling around $9 million in contracts that left students "no better off."

Those contracts included $4.6 million to coordinate zoom and in-person meetings, $3 million to write a report that showed prior reports were not utilized by schools, and $1.4 million to physically observe mailing and clerical operations, according to the DoE.

DOGE described the aforementioned cancellations as a "good start."

"We want to ensure that every dollar being spent is directed toward improving education for kids – not conferences and reports on reports," the DoE posted on X.

DOGE also announced its website creating transparency in government spending officially launched under the URL doge.gov.

Though certain aspects on the website are not yet available, the homepage includes all of DOGE's posts on X, while other tabs feature a "consolidated government org chart" and a "summary of the massive regulatory state, including the unconstitutionality index ratio."

Two other highly anticipated categories, a running description of each cost reduction with receipts and an overall savings scoreboard, will hopefully be live by Valentine's Day, DOGE said.

"We will constantly be working to maximize the site’s utility and transparency. Please let us know what else you want to see!" DOGE said on X.

President Donald Trump, who established DOGE via an executive order to "maximize governmental efficiency and productivity," has praised the agency's efforts thus far by acknowledging "massive amounts" of fraud, waste, incompetence and abuse have been located and addressed.