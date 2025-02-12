Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bryan Kohberger

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger's bloody new defense claim could fall apart under simple theory, profiler says

Kohberger's defense sounded alarm on unidentified blood at Idaho student murders home

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense claim that unidentified male blood found on a handrail at the King Road crime scene and on a glove outside points to potential other suspects could be part of an elaborate plan to stage the crime scene, according to a veteran criminal profiler.

"When he was arrested, he quickly said, ‘Who else did you arrest?’" said John Kelly, who has been closely following the case. "Not the normal response for someone being arrested for [allegedly] brutally killing four kids with a knife."

Kelly, the founder of the System to Apprehend Lethal Killers, or STALK Inc., speculated that the remark could have come from the suspect's expectation that police had developed other substantive leads.

"Maybe this is the reason why he made that stupid response: he staged some other DNA, blood, to throw authorities off," Kelly said. "Remember, from his studies, he would know about staging."

BRYAN KOHBERGER DEFENSE SOUNDS ALARM ON UNIDENTIFIED BLOOD AT STUDENT MURDERS HOME

Kohberger wearing a red jail issue jumpsuit

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania in advance of a extradition hearing. He's charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology and criminal justice at the time of the murders.

Kelly was referring to an early NewsNation report, quoting an unnamed law enforcement source, about Kohberger's first question after a Pennsylvania SWAT team arrested him while he was wearing rubber gloves and sorting garbage in his parents' kitchen in the Pocono Mountains on Dec. 30, 2022.

Wearing a "blank stare," Kohberger reportedly "asked if anyone else was arrested."

Authorities have since declined to discuss specifics, citing a gag order on the case issued days later.

There are other reasons Kohberger may have had that reaction, however.

"I don’t know about that," said Linda Kenney Baden, a defense attorney whose high-profile clients have included Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez. "I think he was thinking about his father being arrested."

Prior to the SWAT raid, Kohberger and his dad were stopped twice by Indiana law enforcement on a cross-country drive home to Pennsylvania from his apartment in Pullman, Washington, about 10 miles from the crime scene.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL: NEW REVELATIONS IN IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS CASE AS DEFENSE GRILLS LEAD DETECTIVE IN COURT

Bryan Kohberger in driver seat

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana police on Dec. 15, 2022, before he was identified as a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students. (Hancock County Police Department)

Bodycam video from one of the incidents shows the pair giving an officer a rambling response as to where they were coming from and headed, and Kohberger was in his family's home at the time of the arrest.

Two unidentified male blood samples, one on a handrail and one on a glove outside, were recovered by investigators after the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncavles, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Neither matched Kohberger, and they came from different subjects.

idaho students final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

With the sources of both in question, defense attorney Anne Taylor told Ada County Judge Steven Hippler at a hearing last month that it could mean Kohberger, 30, is not related to the crime at all.

"That was an interesting piece of information," Boise-based defense attorney Edwina Elcox told Fox News Digital. "I think the defense tries to raise the issue and muddy the waters with it."

A woman in a black blouse speaks at a podium in a courtroom as others look on.

Defense lawyer Anne Taylor speaks at the hearing of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students. (Idaho Judicial Branch)

But in the pretrial stage, the judge seemed unconvinced that the presence of two other DNA samples would be a reason to throw out probable cause for Kohberger's arrest. Detectives made another key discovery. They found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Mogen's body, which prosecutors say had Kohberger's DNA on it.

While the judge seemed unconvinced by Taylor's argument that the unknown blood samples could undermine probable cause to arrest her client, experts say it could create reasonable doubt at trial later this year.

Trash is seen outside the house were four University of Idaho students were killed

The house at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, behind police tape on Nov. 15, 2022. Police say four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death inside on Nov. 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Kohberger is scheduled for trial later this year. Before his defense successfully argued for a change of venue, Latah County Judge John Judge entered not guilty pleas on the suspect's behalf at his arraignment in May 2023.

Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted.

Bryan Kohberger enters court with eyes down

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

Even the knife sheath may have been planted, Kelly told Fox News Digital previously, arguing that the "USMC"-stamped Ka-Bar sheath could have been left behind to try and point investigators toward someone with military ties.

"This is staging 101," he said. "They're going to look at this, and they're going to think it's a military guy that did this – some guy with some kind of training who lives up the road."

However, police recovered DNA on the snap that they later said matched a familial sample taken from the trash at Kohberger's parents' house 2,500 miles away in Pennsylvania.