Chicago mayor's office gives inside look at 'gift room' after watchdog report flagged ethical concerns

The City of Chicago recently shared a video of its "gift room" after a watchdog group accused Mayor Brandon Johnson of improperly accepting valuable gifts.

On Wednesday, the city also announced new protocols for receiving gifts, along with a log and video of items currently inside its "gift room."

The transparency attempt comes after the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) accused Johnson of accepting valuable gifts and failing to report them.

Alleged unreported gifts included jewelry, alcohol, AirPods, designer handbags and size 14 men’s shoes, prompting ethical concerns.

The new protocols, which went into effect on Tuesday, note that officials must report and properly log gifts within 10 days; store gifts in a designated area that can be viewed publicly via video recording quarterly; and donate excess gifts.

The first video log was sent out on Wednesday and featured artwork, clothing, hats and shoes.

The footage attempts to combat OIG claims that Johnson denied internal investigators access to the room where the items were stored during an unannounced inspection in November.

A written log contains 18 pages of items, along with their location and the organization that donated the gifts.

"These procedures reaffirm the Mayor’s commitment to ethical governance and transparency and ensure prompt disclosure of all gifts received on behalf of the City," according to a statement from the mayor's office.

Johnson previously accused the inspector general of a "mischaracterization," while insisting he never personally benefited from any gifts.

The OIG report listed Hugo Boss cuff links, a personalized Montblanc pen, a 2023 U.S. National Soccer Team jersey, a Gucci tote bag, a Kate Spade red purse and Carrucci size 14 shoes from Feb. 2, 2022, through March 20, 2024.

While spotted in the video log, dated Feb. 11, the online log does not account for the tote bag, purse or shoes, as of Wednesday.

Other items like the cuff links and pen, while accounted for in the log, do not list the organization or person who donated the gift.

