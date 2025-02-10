‘I'm a cancer survivor – here's what I've cut from my kitchen’

The threat of cancer looms large for many people, yet consumers can take certain smart and preventative steps to lower the risks.

Michelle Patidar, an integrative nutrition and cancer recovery coach in Chicago, recently shared in an Instagram post that she's continuing her own fight against cancer even after surviving it — and the specific steps she's taken since then.

In a recent video she posted on social media, Patidar shared a list of "things you will never find in my kitchen after being diagnosed with cancer at 32."

The recovery coach said that after she finished her cancer treatments, she did a "total kitchen overhaul."

She wrote, "But don’t get me wrong, I slowly made changes. As things ran out, I replaced them with non-toxic versions."

"It took some time, but I feel so much more in control of my health knowing I eliminated harmful, toxic products from my kitchen!"

Here’s the full list of items that Patidar said she’s eliminated — and her replacements for them.

Items gone from her kitchen — and their replacements

1. Refined oil is replaced with extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, ghee and grass-fed butter.

2. Nonstick cookware is replaced with stainless steel and cast-iron cookware.

3. Aluminum foil is replaced with non-bleached parchment paper.

4. Plastic containers and sandwich bags are replaced with glass containers and paper bags.

Patidar considered this one an "easy swap," by the way, saying she tries to "say no to plastics as often as possible."

5. Scented candles are replaced with "delicious" essential oils.

6. Plastic water bottles are replaced with glass and stainless steel.

7. Plastic cutting boards are replaced with wood cutting boards.

8. Ultra-processed foods are replaced with whole foods and snacks "without added sugars, food dyes and harmful preservatives."

9. Toxic kitchen cleaning supplies are replaced with non-toxic cleaning products.

"And wow, what a difference it’s made," she said.

Patidar told Fox News Digital she's "come to understand the importance of viewing health from a holistic perspective" as a seven-year cancer survivor.

"While nutrition and exercise are vital components, it's crucial to consider other factors, such as our environment and the products we use daily," she said.

"Our choices, including the cleaning products we use, the quality of indoor air and water, and the types of cookware we select play a significant role in our overall well-being."

She added that "even seemingly innocuous items" such as plastic water bottles and storage containers can "contribute to our broader health picture."

She said she believes that making these changes, "along with switching to safer cookware, has decreased my exposure to harmful chemicals and plastic particles."

Focusing on "quality fats and oils" instead of processed foods has allowed Patidar to lower chronic inflammation, she reported — "crucial for cancer prevention and recovery."

"Additionally, replacing candles with essential oils has improved my indoor air quality," she said. "The ‘convenience’ of toxic products often carries a substantial penalty."

"It's important to note that even a single swap from this list can enhance your overall health and is a step toward better cancer prevention."