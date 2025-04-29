President Trump marks 100 days in office and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump marks 100 days in office

2. Over 32,000 illegal immigrants arrested in first 100 days

3. Canada's Liberal Party projected to stay in power

MAJOR HEADLINES

'MAJOR VICTORY' – Trump to reduce impact of auto tariffs as industry makes effort to return to US. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TURN – Children and teens among several killed after car drives through after-school camp. Continue reading …

ICE BOX – Secrets and backchannel messages spark turmoil at Karen Read trial. Continue reading …

LOCKED UP – Social media helps feds catch alleged leader of violent illegal immigrant gang. Continue reading …

SUNKEN COST – Navy fighter jet worth $70,000,000 falls off aircraft carrier and into the Red Sea. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RIO GRANDE RELIEF – Deal struck between US and Mexico to ensure Texas farmers get much needed water. Continue reading …

MASKS OFF – New York creating separate charge for covering face while committing a crime. Continue reading …

'VERY PESSIMISTIC' – Walz gives Democrats slim odds of retaking the Senate in 2026. Continue reading …

'REPEATEDLY DEMONSTRATED' – House Democrat announces articles of impeachment against Trump. Continue reading …

MEDIA

INSIDE THE CONCLAVE – Cardinal Dolan says prayer trumps politics in choosing Pope Francis successor. Continue reading …

CUTTING ROOM FLOOR – CBS insider lifts the lid on what’s really unfolding behind the scenes. Continue reading …

'NO CREDIBILITY' – Trump's top media clashes, shake-ups and more over first 100 days. Continue reading …

CUTTING IT OUT – Los Angeles mayor phases out fire department DEI bureau in proposed budget. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Ignore biased polls, Trump voters love his first 100 days. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump won’t ink a bad deal with Iran. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

VICTORY LAP – NASCAR star Chase Elliott raves about Talladega, discusses keys to getting back in winner's circle. Continue reading …

FUMBLE – NY Giants official jabs Trump after Saquon Barkley claim. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on equestrian events, flag facts and famous food. Take the quiz here …

TASTY TREATS – Food dye ban prompts southern ice cream joint's radical menu change. Continue reading …

TRAVEL RUSH – As the REAL ID deadline looms, some are scrambling. See video …

WATCH

TOM HOMAN – President Trump is stopping illegal immigration and slowing border crossings. See video …

FOX WEATHER

