Walz 'very pessimistic' on Democrats retaking the Senate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is "very pessimistic" about Democrats' chances of retaking the Senate in 2026, the failed vice presidential candidate said Monday.

Walz made the statement during a Monday night interview at Harvard University’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, telling ABC News reporter Brittany Shepherd that he is confident in the House of Representatives but not in the Senate.

"I think we will take back the House," Walz said. "I am very pessimistic about the Senate, just to be honest with you."

"With the way things work, I think it’s a very difficult look," he added.

Walz pointed in part to the unpopularity of the national Democratic Party, arguing candidates in state races need to overcome stigma.

"The thing was, is being associated with national parties and things on these state races, we’re going to have to figure that piece out of, how do we reimagine," he said.

He nevertheless argued that President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have been a benefit to Democrats.

"I think there’s a lot of wind at our back, but it’s been 100 days of destruction," he said. "You think we can survive 550 more? That’s the real challenge. That’s how long it is ‘til the midterm."

Walz's comments come as the White House touts Trump's victories in his first 100 days, having started on Monday with his illegal immigration crackdown.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared alongside Border Czar Tom Homan to announce a 96% decrease in border crossings under the new administration. They also decorated the White House lawn with mug shots of illegal immigrants who had been arrested for alleged violent crimes.

Leavitt will appear again later Tuesday morning alongside Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent to highlight the administration's economic priorities.