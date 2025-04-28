LIZ PEEK: Ignore biased polls, Trump voters love his first 100 days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Today, April 29, 2025, is President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. The liberal media, which has underestimated and misrepresented this president for the past decade, would have us believe that his second term so far has been a disaster. Many of us who voted for Trump disagree.

Pollsters tell us that Trump’s approval ratings are in free fall. Critics (and the president) suggest some polls don’t pass the smell test. GOP pollster John McLaughlin reports that in the new NY Times/Siena poll, which showed Trump with a meager 42% approving of how the president is handling his job, only 37% of the survey group voted for Trump in 2024.

The recent ABC/Washington Post poll showed Trump at 39% approval – "The Lowest in 80 Years" blared a headline – but included, according to McLaughlin, only 34% Trump voters. As McLaughlin asked pointedly on Truth Social, "Didn’t we win popular vote with 50%?"

SEC. BESSENT SAYS TRADE DEALS ARE 'MOVING VERY QUICKLY': PARTNERS BROUGHT 'THEIR A GAME'

A firm called Quantus Insights, that claims to have achieved better accuracy than most polling outfits in 2024, shows in a recent survey that Trump still commands 91% backing from Republicans and that his overall approval is still about 48%, higher than most other surveys.

Still, Trump’s support has undeniably softened, and no wonder. Economists tell us that prices are set to soar, the U.S. is likely to tumble into recession, a "supply shock is coming" and that the dollar is under attack.

Never mind that inflation has eased over the past two months and actually turned negative in March. Never mind that the jobs market remains solid and that Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently told Bret Baier on Fox News that "consumers are still spending."

The end is near, we are told, all because Trump is attempting something that should have happened a decade or two ago: he is trying to make America competitive again. He is trying to undo the damage done by allowing China to join the World Trade Organization, looking the other way while China broke every rule meant to promote fair trade (Thank you Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama.) and by a series of trade agreements that allowed U.S. companies to ship jobs overseas.

The liberal media’s take on Trump’s tariff battle is relentlessly and universally negative. Isn’t there anyone who worries that the U.S. is dependent on Chinese industry and pharmaceuticals? Isn’t anyone irate that America’s EU allies put 10% tariffs on U.S. autos while we impose only a 2.5% tariff on BMWs and Volvos? Does anyone see any upside at all to the Trump trade agenda?

Why yes, it turns out that possibly a great many people agree with the president’s actions. Pollster Frank Luntz convened a group of some 15 Trump voters recently, taking their pulse on the rocky past few weeks and expecting them to blast their elected leader, especially on tariffs and the stock market downturn.

Luntz seemed surprised to find out that the Trump voters remained solidly in the president’s camp. On predicted tariff-generated price hikes, they said they were willing to pay more for goods made in the U.S. and supported trying to bring home production. On the stock market, they observed that markets go up and down, and that there had been corrections even under President Joe Biden.

Overall, the group appeared willing to give Trump time to work through his agenda, noting that it was only a few months into his term, and that he had three and a half years to go.

That is certainly not the view of the liberal press, which has fought Trump every step of his political journey. Whether it was pushing our NATO allies to up their defense spending or calling out China for breaking trade rules and stealing our intellectual property, or advocating for a border wall, the establishment fought him until voters took his side.

The end is near, we are told, all because Trump is attempting something that should have happened a decade or two ago: he is trying to make America competitive again.

Trump does not have much time. Since he can serve for only four years, and since he might lose the GOP majority in Congress in less than two years, he entered the Oval Office moving at what is now called Trump Speed on a host of initiatives. He is giving Democrats heartburn by tackling so many ambitions at once.

Of 31 main campaign promises, even The Washington Post has had to acknowledge that he has made progress on all but eight, and that summary is dishonest. Of the eight described as "Hasn’t Happened," the promise to "cut taxes" and "eliminate taxes on tips and overtime" is clearly "underway" (another category) as Congress works toward a reconciliation bill.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The Post points out that numerous initiatives face "roadblocks," with judges stepping in to deny progress on ending birthright citizenship and cutting funds to sanctuary cities; some of these proposals will succeed, others will not. Trump supporters will cut him some slack for not being able to overcome judicial interference.

But they will also applaud those promises that Trump is quickly moving to fulfill: expanding oil and gas production, rolling back destructive environmental regulations, eliminating offensive race and gender curriculms in schools, preventing girls from having to compete in sports with biological males and drastically reducing the flow of people entering our country illegally.

These policies offend the liberal establishment, but that isn’t the group that elected Trump. Working-class, common-sense Americans voted for Donald Trump and for the most part I’m guessing that – like the Luntz sample -- they like what he is doing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For sure, because the president has taken on such a boatload of initiatives, mistakes have been made. The roll-out of the tariff program, in particular, was choppy and has created uncertainty. But if the White House can ink deals with India, Japan and South Korea in the next month or so, those wins will calm markets and cheer voters.

Trump should continue to deliver on his campaign promises. The polling will take care of itself … and become great again.