CBS News in chaos since departure of '60 Minutes' producer, waiting for the next shoe to drop, insider says

CBS News staffers have been "on edge" since the abrupt departure of "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens, according to a network insider.

"Everyone is talking about it, even today," the CBS staffer told Fox News Digital on Monday, nearly a week after Owens announced his departure.

In a memo sent to colleagues, Owens suggested his decision was brought upon by corporate overreach he said impacted his ability to maintain an independent newsroom.

"Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it. To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," Owens wrote in the memo. "So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward."

CBS News' parent company, Paramount Global, is currently in a legal battle against President Donald Trump, who filed a now-$20 billion lawsuit last year (it was initially $10 billion) alleging election interference over the network's handling of its "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

There was speculation Paramount was hoping to settle the suit ahead of a planned merger with Skydance Media in hopes of preventing potential retribution by the FCC, which has the authority to halt the multibillion-dollar transaction. Both parties agreed to mediation, signaling their courtroom feud would result in a settlement.

Leading up to Owens' exit, however, it was reported that Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, "kept tabs" on which upcoming "60 Minutes" segments were about Trump.

The speculation was affirmed by journalists on "CBS Evening News" and "60 Minutes" who saluted the beloved network producer while addressing Trump's looming lawsuit.

"Our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger. The Trump administration must approve it," veteran CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley told "60 Minutes" viewers on Sunday. "Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories have been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism required."

"CBS Evening News" executive producer Guy Campanile has been outspoken about how upset he is about Owens leaving, so much so that he urged his staff to watch Pelley's on-air comments, according to the network insider. Campanile previously worked under Owens as a "60 Minutes" producer before he began spearheading the evening newscast last fall.

"Nobody knows what the next shoe that will drop," they told Fox News Digital. "And internally, it's just very chaotic because everyone doesn't know what will happen next."

The insider said the network anxiety stemming from Trump's lawsuit and the pending merger "has everyone on pins and needles."

"And I’m ready to get back to work," the CBS staffer said with frustration.

CBS staffers believe Trump's lawsuit is "BS" and that no one wants to see Paramount settle. Some are even "scared" about the prospect of a settlement, believing it will "hurt the news division and the perception of it."

"I hope they don't because it insinuates we did something wrong," the insider told Fox News Digital. "If we weren't in the midst of the merger we wouldn't, and we would be more vocal at defending ourselves."

Speaking on behalf of CBS News colleagues, the staffer had one simple message for Redstone.

"Get out of our way and let us keep working how we have been for decades," the insider told the Paramount honcho.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.