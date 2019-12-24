Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Christmas
Published

Kansas postal worker takes action, saves Christmas packages after truck catches fire, authorities say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A U.S. Postal Service employee in Kansas is being credited with saving Christmas over the weekend when he jumped into action to rescue several Amazon packages and other deliveries from his burning mail truck.

The unidentified employee smelled smoke coming from his truck while he was out on delivery Sunday in Osawatomie, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love told Fox News.

A U.S. Postal Service went up in flames Sunday in Kansas. A postal worker saved several packages slated for delivery.

A U.S. Postal Service went up in flames Sunday in Kansas. A postal worker saved several packages slated for delivery. (Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department )

Love said the postal worker pulled over upon seeing smoke coming from his truck engine and realized he couldn't control the fire.

"He decided to remove the packages from the truck," Love said, adding the boxes were placed several feet behind the truck so they wouldn't incur damage.

The front of the truck was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived, he said. On its Facebook page, the department proclaimed the mailman "saved Christmas!"

A U.S. postal worker saved several packages Sunday when his mail truck caught fire. 

A U.S. postal worker saved several packages Sunday when his mail truck caught fire.  (Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department )

"Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!," the post read.

An Osawatomie firefighter extinguishes a mail truck fire Sunday.  

An Osawatomie firefighter extinguishes a mail truck fire Sunday.   (Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department )

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The postal worker and the packages were unharmed, Love said. He said the cause of the fire was a mechanical failure.