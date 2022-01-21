Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania crash prompts search for at least 3 escaped monkeys

The truck had been on its way to a lab, a Pennsylvania stat trooper said

Associated Press
A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

