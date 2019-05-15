Police: Tennessee toddler found gun, fatally shot self

Police say a 3-year-old boy found a gun at his home in Tennessee and fatally shot himself in the face as his mother was doing drugs.

The Jackson Sun reports 25-year-old Linda Arrington and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Antonio Dancer, were being held in the Madison County Jail on charges including negligent homicide.

A Jackson police statement says responding officers found Chrisaiah Arrington suffering from a single gunshot wound on Saturday. He was hospitalized and later died.

Police say investigators determined that Arrington and her boyfriend were under the influence of drugs when the unsupervised Chrisaiah found the unsecured weapon. And court records say Arrington told them this wasn't the first time her son had found a gun in the home.

