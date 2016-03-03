Police: Man pulled gun before being shot by officer

Police say a white North Carolina officer fatally shot a black man during a struggle when the man pulled a gun from his waistband and then reached for the officer's weapon.

A report from Raleigh Police Chief C.L. Deck-Brown says Officer D.C. Twiddy had been trying to arrest 24-year-old Akiel Denkins when the two got into a struggle. The report, released Thursday, says Denkins pulled a gun from the front of his waistband and then began to move it toward the officer. The officer then fired several shots.

Separately, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says a preliminary autopsy shows Denkins of Raleigh was shot in his right chest, left forearm, right upper arm, and right shoulder.