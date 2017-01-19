Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

Police: Grenade found in Hawaii next to store wasn't live

Associated Press

HONOLULU – Bomb technicians will inspect what police believe to be an old grenade that was found in Waikiki.

Honolulu police tell the Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://ow.ly/LCJr308aIzj ) a maintenance worker found the device under a bush next to a convenience store Thursday morning.

Lt. Bernie Terry at the Waikiki substation says it's likely an old grenade. She says there was no pin inside and it wasn't a live grenade.

The discovery prompted police to close a road during the investigation.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

