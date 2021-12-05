Expand / Collapse search
Memphis police: 2 dead, 2 injured including 9-month-old in quadruple drive-by shooting

The suspect's getaway car, a blue Maxima, was recovered by police

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Memphis gas station drive-by shooting left two teenagers dead and one teenager and a toddler were injured on Friday night. 

Memphis Police Department said that the four victims were at a gas station on Elvin Presley Blvd, in a red Infiniti when a blue, four-door Nissan Maxima pulled up and opened fire. 

Following the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene. Police arrived on the scene at 9:35 pm where they discovered the four victims. The 16 and 15-year-old girls died from their injuries while the 16-year-old girl and 9-month-old victims' injuries are listed as non-critical. 

Memphis police blocked the area as they searched to find evidence related to the shooting. While the suspect's Nissan has been recovered, no arrests have been made, according to Memphis Police.

The intention of the incident remains unknown as the homicide investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with additional information call 901-528-CASH. 

