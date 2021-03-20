Pittsburgh McDonald's turns into crime scene after 12-year-old boy stabbed in line with family

Pittsburgh police have arrested a man after he stabbed a 12-year old boy in the neck inside a McDonald’s restaurant Saturday.

Charles Edward Turner, 51, has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest, reported Pittsburgh Action News 4.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, while the teenager waited in line with his family in a downtown Pittsburgh McDonald's, located near Market Square on 500 Liberty Avenue.

Turner allegedly stood behind the family in line, before he attacked the boy, reported local news outlet KDKA.

There is no indication the victim or Turner knew each other, but Pittsburgh police are still investigating whether this was a random act.

Public Information Officer, Cara Cruz, told local reporters that police are still talking to witnesses regarding the incident, but she noted that two McDonald’s employees intervened to help the child.

Turner is currently being held at Allegheny County Jail, according to local reporting.