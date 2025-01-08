Photos from California wildfires show shocking before and after at historic state parks: 'Devastating'

The historic home of movie cowboy legend Will Rogers and buildings at Topanga State Park were decimated by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, according to a news release from California State Parks.

At Will Rogers State Historic Park (WRSHP), where Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the 1930s lived, the home overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica was destroyed.

Before and after pictures from California State Parks showed the level of devastation of the ranch, where just fireplaces remained standing.

"State Parks was able to evacuate the horses and some of the cultural and historical artifacts, including artwork, at Will Rogers SHP ahead of the fire," the release said.

At Topanga State Park, the Topanga Ranch Motel and concession buildings were destroyed, the agency said.

Park employees' houses were also lost to the fire, the release said. Between the two state parks, more than 30 total buildings were engulfed.

"California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area," State Parks Director Armando Quintero said.

California State Parks staff are on site working to salvage artifacts and assess the damage.

"Since [Tuesday] afternoon, we are directing all available resources into the emergency response effort and working to secure and protect as much as we can at affected nearby state parks," Quintero said. "We are deeply grateful to our parks staff and all partner agencies for their swift actions. Our top priority remains the safety of the public, our employees and the responders bravely battling the fires."

As of Wednesday afternoon, six wildfires were burning in Los Angeles County, including the Pacific Palisades and Sylmar neighborhoods of Los Angeles and another near the City of Pasadena.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told Fox News five people had been killed in the Eaton Fire as of Wednesday afternoon.