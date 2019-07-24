Photo of demolished house with 'Got the Spider' painted on roof goes viral

The photo of a demolished house with the words “Got the Spider” spray painted on the roof has gone viral online before the couple responsible posted a picture of their work themselves.

Jeff Hopkins, 51, and his girlfriend, Dawn Cronk, 49, recently demolished one of their homes in Renner, South Dakota and decided to spray paint the words “Got the Spider” on the fallen structure.

A stranger passing by, Joshua Bohl, posted the picture to Facebook a week ago. The picture was shared more than 60,000 times on Facebook and appeared on Reddit.

"It made somebody smile for a day," Cronk told the Argus Leader. "It made somebody stop and giggle for a few minutes and remember that life doesn't always have to be a hustle and bustle. To me it's a blessing, because we made somebody smile and laugh about it.”

The couple said dozens of people have stopped by the home to share stories of how they killed spiders in a wreckless way. Hopkins said his 28-year-old son once punched a hole in the roof trying to kill a spider.