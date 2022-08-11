Phoenix police 'dismantled' Mexican drug trafficking ring, indict 14 members: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the United States.

The department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, linked to the alleged drug ring since first launching its investigation in 2021, the department said.

Investigators seized over 517,000 fentanyl pills, about 130 pounds of meth, 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, 13 vehicles, 13 firearms and over $135,000 in cash, police said.

The illicit drugs would be distributed both locally and nationally, KPNX-TV reported.

The investigation also led to the indictments of 14 members of the organization, police said.

Police worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during the investigation.