Drugs
Published

Phoenix police 'dismantled' Mexican drug trafficking ring, indict 14 members: authorities

Narcotics seized include over half a million fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of meth

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Arizona police chief: Fentanyl crisis at the border a 'pandemic' Video

Arizona police chief: Fentanyl crisis at the border a 'pandemic'

Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez on the fentanyl epidemic facing his border county from drugs trafficked across the southern border.

The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the United States.

The department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, linked to the alleged drug ring since first launching its investigation in 2021, the department said.

Investigators seized over 517,000 fentanyl pills, about 130 pounds of meth, 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, 13 vehicles, 13 firearms and over $135,000 in cash, police said.

The illicit drugs would be distributed both locally and nationally, KPNX-TV reported.

CALIFORNIA BORDER OFFICIALS' BUSTS NET NEARLY 90 POUNDS OF METH, FENTANYL HOURS APART

The investigation also led to the indictments of 14 members of the organization, police said.

  bags of fentanyl pills
    Image 1 of 7

    Phoenix police announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the U.S. (Phoenix Police Department)

  bags filled with fentanyl pills
    Image 2 of 7

    Investigators seized over 517,000 fentanyl pills, about 130 pounds of meth, 3 ounces of cocaine, and an ounce of fentanyl powder. (Phoenix Police Department)

  gun and fentanyl pills on the back of a car
    Image 3 of 7

    Phoenix police's Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs since first launching its investigation in 2021, the department said. (Phoenix Police Department)

  illegal drugs seized
    Image 4 of 7

    The illicit drugs would be distributed both locally and nationally, KPNX-TV reported. (Phoenix Police Department)

  bags of drugs
    Image 5 of 7

    The investigation also led to the indictments of 14 members of the organization, police said. (Phoenix Police Department)

  cartons filled with bags of fentanyl pills
    Image 6 of 7

    Police worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during the investigation. (Phoenix Police Department)

  narcotics seized
    Image 7 of 7

    In addition to drugs, police seized 13 vehicles, 13 firearms and over $135,000 in cash since launching an investigation in 2021. (Phoenix Police Department)

Police worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during the investigation.