Phoenix nonprofit holds coronavirus drive-thru Easter basket distribution

Instead of a big gathering, a Phoenix nonprofit conducted a coronavirus drive-thru event to distribute Easter baskets to families in need.

Saturday’s event was sponsored by Rescue Mission.

"What we normally would do, petting zoo, arts and crafts, face painting, families hanging out together - what we're doing instead is making sure basic needs are met," the nonprofit’s Nathan Smith told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Food and candy filled each basket.

"It's critical, we've got to make sure people have what they need to eat," Smith said.

Rescue Mission handed out 670 Easter baskets to 300 families during the drive-thru celebration, according to the station.

Victoria Luezano showed up with her seven children in tow.

She told the station that despite the coronavirus' effects on her family, she's trying to stay positive for her kids.

"I think it's real important for me -- it's exciting, but for them, it's their childhood," Luezano said.

"They're going to be able, you know, [to] spend Easter with me at home, [and] have something for us, so I mean, they're excited."