Pennsylvania woman, 72, robbed twice in one day

Police say a western Pennsylvania woman had her checkbook stolen and as she went to the police station to report the crime, her purse was swiped.

Seventy-two-year-old Harriet Sweger says she was first robbed by a woman who bumped into her and grabbed her checkbook at a grocery store.

The McKees Rocks woman says she was driving to a police station when she stopped to ask for directions and had a man reach into her car and grab her purse.

Police in Stowe Township, Allegheny County say they have a suspect in the purse snatching but didn't release a name.