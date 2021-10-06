Marine who criticized military leaders on Afghanistan exit charged with six crimes

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the outspoken Marine officer who went viral for criticizing military leadership during the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, is being charged with six crimes after his release from the brig.

Scheller will face a misdemeanor-level special court martial for his his viral videos that blasted both civilian and military leadership as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan unfolded in August.

The charges were referred on Wednesday to court-martial by Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, one day after Scheller was released from the pre-trial confinement for violating an agreement to remain off of social media.

Scheller was fired from his command at one of Camp Lejeune’s infantry training battalions after posting the videos to Facebook and LinkedIn after the bombing bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport took the lives of 13 U.S. service members.