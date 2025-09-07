Other strange events reportedly happen at Burning Man as police hunt a killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This year's Burning Man festival was reportedly marred by a string of shocking incidents, from a surprise birth to a possible electrocution, in addition to the homicide of a Russian national at the famous gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

A Utah couple who attended Burning Man, held this year from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1, left the festival as new parents and did not even know they were expecting.

Kayla Thompson, 37, woke up in their recreational vehicle on Aug. 27 with abdominal pain she mistook for cramps, FOX 2 reported, citing her sister-in-law Lacey Paxman.

Thompson, who said she had no idea she was pregnant, gave birth in their RV to their daughter, Aurora, who weighed 3 pounds and 9.7 ounces. Thompson's family said she had experienced a cryptic pregnancy, a rare condition where pregnancy goes unnoticed until late in the term or delivery, according to FOX 2.

DAD OF BURNING MAN HOMICIDE VICTIM DEMANDS JUSTICE AFTER SON FOUND 'IN POOL OF BLOOD'

Good Samaritans at the festival rushed to assist with the baby's delivery, including an OB-GYN who responded to the scene so quickly that he arrived in his underwear, FOX 2 reported.

"It just shows like nobody cared about getting things in place," Paxman told FOX 2.

"…Nobody cared what they were wearing or, you know, not wearing. They were just there to help this beautiful miracle, you know, come together so beautifully."

BURNING MAN HOMICIDE ROCKS FESTIVAL AS POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP AFTER MAN FOUND IN ‘POOL OF BLOOD

In another startling incident, James "JP" Patrick was meditating on the desert floor on Burning Man's final night when he was reportedly struck by a Tesla Cybertruck. He was airlifted out of the desert and underwent emergency surgery. His wife, Jade Patrick, said she expects to face a $50,000 medical bill for the helicopter transport, news outlet SFGate reported.

Another man was similarly airlifted from this year's Burning Man after he reportedly stepped in a puddle of water and was possibly electrocuted.

He was brought to an external medical provider for additional treatment, FOX 11 reported.

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD AT PENNSYLVANIA FESTIVAL, INJURING THREE PEOPLE

The incidents have made headlines as authorities continue to investigate the death of Vadim Kruglov, a 37-year-old Russian national who was found "lying in a pool of blood" at the event. Officials have indicated that his death appears to be an isolated incident.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen's office told Fox News Digital there was "no update" on the case on Sunday. Police have not yet named a suspect in the killing.

The annual Burning Man gathering draws tens of thousands of attendees, turning the desert into a temporary city filled with themed camps, massive art installations and ceremonial fires. Last year, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office reported that 28 people had been arrested at the event, up from 13 arrests in 2023, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burning Man organizers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.