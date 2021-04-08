Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio woman accused of setting her home on fire after losing it to foreclosure

Janet Caplinger lost her home in December

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A 66-year-old Ohio woman who lost her home to foreclosure allegedly turned around and burned it down a day after a health care company purchased it, according to local reports.

Janet Caplinger lost her home in December, more than a year after foreclosure proceedings began in September 2019, according to county records.

Then she allegedly lit multiple fires inside the structure on Jan. 8, according to the Canton-based Repository newspaper.

Janet Caplinger allegedly burned down the home she lost to foreclosure.

Janet Caplinger allegedly burned down the home she lost to foreclosure. (Stark County Jail)

It had been sold a day earlier, property records show. And her 66th birthday was Jan. 9.

She was arrested Wednesday on two counts of aggravated arson, county records show.

Judge John A. Poulos set her bond at $100,000 cash Thursday. She’s due back in court for a hearing on April 12.

The property was listed in late March for sale for just $24,900 – after the fire destroyed the house on it and it had to be razed.

The Repository reported that following her December foreclosure, Caplinger sent the following note:

"Would someone please tell me when I have to leave my home? This situation is confusing and terrifying not knowing what to expect next. If you are not the correct agency/office to answer this would you please forward. Thank you!"

Your Money