Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative contract deal

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. – School leaders and teachers in Oakland, California, have reached a tentative deal to end a week-long strike.

The school district said Friday that teachers will receive an 11 percent salary increase plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.

Oakland's 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21 to demand higher pay, smaller class sizes and more school resources.

The city's 86 schools stayed open, staffed by a skeleton crew of substitutes and administrators but most students stayed away in support for their striking teachers.

The walkout affected 36,000 students in 86 schools.