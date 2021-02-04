NYC Chanel store robbed in brazen daytime attack, video shows

Video obtained by The Post on Wednesday shows how four men raided a Chanel boutique during a brazen armed robbery in Lower Manhattan.

The group of crooks were filmed at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday frantically snatching dozens of designer bags from the shelves in the swanky SoHo store.

"Move! Move!" someone shouted.

CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER FIGHTS OFF HOME INVASION SUSPECTS, FATALLY STABS 1: COPS

The footage showed two men holding open the store’s doors, while the others quickly grabbed the luxury goods, ignoring protests from other people inside.

The wild daytime hit unfolded after a store security guard warned the quartet that she was armed as they were trying to steal merchandise, police sources said.

In response, one of them showed her the butt of his gun and asked "What are you going to do, shoot me?," the sources said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The robbers then started grabbing the handbags — making off with a loot worth more than $160,000, according to police sources.

The suspects were last seen taking off in a waiting vehicle, possibly an Audi with no license plates.

No arrests have been made.