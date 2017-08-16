Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 26, 2017

NY town closer to acquiring Revolutionary War battlefield

By | Associated Press

FORT ANN, N.Y. – An upstate New York town is a step closer to acquiring a Revolutionary War battlefield that had been considered for a quarry business.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that Connecticut businessman Gino Vona recently sold the 165-acre site in Fort Ann to the Civil War Trust.

The Washington, D.C.-based group also works to preserve Revolutionary War sites, and will eventually turn the land over to Fort Ann, which plans to develop it into a historical site.

The wooded area known as Battle Hill was the scene of a fight between American soldiers and British forces in July 1777.

Vona had been considering the property for a quarry, but local officials opposed the plan and launched an effort to acquire the site.

Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com