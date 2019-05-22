North Carolina city files lawsuit against RV company for flying American flag out of city ordinance

Does that star-spangled banner yet wave? If it's over Camping World and Gander RV in Statesville, N.C., you better believe it.

In fact, it's only a question because the North Carolina city is locked in a letter-of-the-law battle with the RV company, which proudly -- and defiantly -- flies its massive 40x80-foot American flag.

“The property that's there belong to us, we pay taxes and the size of the flag isn't hurting anybody," Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis told WJZY.

The city of Statesville filed a lawsuit against Camping World, located along Interstate 77, because the flag the company flies outside is in violation of a city ordinance.

The city of Statesville said they approved a permit for Camping World to fly a flag -- just not as big as the one Camping World unfurled.

Lemonis said the city's attempts to get him to take down the flag is nothing more than "bureaucrats trying to control the size of something."

A petition the businessman created as "a good way for elected leaders to see how people actually feel" had more than 140,000 signatures on Wednesday -- nearly all the way to a 150,000-signature goal.

"This is about more than just the flag," the petition states. "This is about our Veterans, Military, and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country. They are the reason we fly the flag and they are the reason we will NOT take it down!"

While Camping World preaches patriotism, Statesville is trying to hit Lemonis where it hurts: the wallet. Statesville is now trying to fine the RV company $50 each day the flag is flying outside of city ordinance -- retroactive to October.

“I don’t care if it goes to $500 a day," Lemonis told WSOC-TV. "It's not coming down,”