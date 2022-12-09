Expand / Collapse search
US
New York City 'strongly' urges masks amid 'high levels' of COVID, flu, RSV

The NYC Department of Health said that masks should be worn in 'crowded outdoor settings'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The New York City Department of Heath issued an advisory on Friday urging residents to wear a mask in certain situations amid "high levels of COVID-19, flu and RSV."

In a Friday press release, the New York City Department of Heath said that "high-quality masks" should be worn when "indoors and in crowded outdoor settings."

The advisory states that "everyone should wear a mask" when "in an indoor public setting, including inside stores, offices, lobbies, hallways, elevators, public transportation, schools, child care facilities, and other public shared spaces.

"The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely – even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don’t feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly if you test positive. We want everyone to have a happy and – most of all – healthy holiday."

LOS ANGELES COVID CASES SURGE, BUT COUNTY HOLDS OFF ON MASK MANDATE

New York City health commissioner Ashwin Vasan speaks to members of the media during a press conference before the opening of a Monkeypox mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022 in New York City. - New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state. 

New York City health commissioner Ashwin Vasan speaks to members of the media during a press conference before the opening of a Monkeypox mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022 in New York City. - New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state.  (Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

While New York City is holding off on a mask-mandate, Los Angeles County is considering reinstating its mask mandate as it recently re-entered the federal government's "high" activity category for COVID-19.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said that the case rate is increasing by 6% each day.

FDA AUTHORIZES BIVALENT COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS FOR CHILDREN UNDER 5

A man, wearing a protective face mask, walks by as others wait on a street corner where a man sleeps on a sidewalk, outside a subway station, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 18, 2022. 

A man, wearing a protective face mask, walks by as others wait on a street corner where a man sleeps on a sidewalk, outside a subway station, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 18, 2022.  (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Ferrer said that the department would issue a mask order if the percentage of COVID-19 patients reaches 10% and if the county remains under "high" activity for COVID-19 for two straight weeks.

Eagle Rock, CA - August 30: Dr. Barbara Ferrer, center, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Eagle Rock, CA - August 30: Dr. Barbara Ferrer, center, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. ( Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to FOX 11, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is at 6.9%.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.