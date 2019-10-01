New Jersey teacher loses job, accused of snorting morphine in front of students

A New Jersey elementary school teacher has lost his job for allegedly snorting morphine in front of his students, according to a Tuesday report.

Michael Palladino, 43, was charged in December with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and official misconduct, according to a complaint from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Palladino was an elementary school teacher at Eagleswood Elementary in Eagleswood Township, N.J.

Prosecutors allege Palladino used a ballpoint pen to snort morphine on his classroom desk in front of his students and a faculty member. The pen, which was found with drug residue, had been kept in a desk drawer, prosecutors say.

Eagleswood Township Elementary has students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Palladino held certificates of eligibility to teach grades K-8 with advanced standing, Patch reported.

Palladino agreed to relinquish those certificates, which the state Board of Examiners agreed to accept during a Sept. 19 meeting.

Palladino was never arrested on the charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

