New Jersey governor slams reckless partiers who flocked to now-famous 'Jersey Shore' house

Over a thousand people are under fire for reportedly flocking to the house made famous by MTV's “Jersey Shore” for a party celebrating the launch of a website created by social media influencers, according to officials and reports.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy criticized “knucklehead behavior” by the unmasked partiers who gathered at the now-famous Seaside Heights, N.J., home Monday -- rented by Canadian YouTube stars, known as the Nelk Boys.

“These knuckleheads are not welcome in New Jersey,” Murphy wrote, adding that any person who was in attendance should get tested for coronavirus.

Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd told the Asbury Park Press that Monday night’s crowd reached a “couple thousand” people, prompting police from neighboring towns to assist local authorities with crowd control.

Seaside ultimately decided to temporarily prohibit non-resident traffic, Boyd said.

Videos shared on social media show massive crowds of people around the home. New Jersey’s coronavirus-related restrictions include a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people, .and call for social distancing and masks.

Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz told the Press that the city did not sponsor the event, nor did officials issue event permits. The owner of the home will receive summonses, he said.

“We would never sponsor this,” the mayor said: "... When you have numbers of people like that in a community, that scares people. … And we’re not going to tolerate it.”

At least eight people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction, the newspaper reported.

In comments on Twitter, one of the YouTube group's members, Kyle Forgeard, said they didn't intend for such a big crowd and that security guards were overwhelmed.

