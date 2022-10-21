Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire emergency crews respond to plane crash, building fire

A small plane hit a building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday night

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
A NH building caught fire after a plane crashed into it Video

A NH building caught fire after a plane crashed into it

Video taken by individuals in a car captured a fire that had engulfed a New Hampshire building after a plane crashed into it.

New Hampshire law enforcement is responding to a single-engine plane crash and a building fire.

The Swanzey Police Department wrote on social media that crews are on the scene of a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra that was involved in the crash in Keene, New Hampshire

Police asked drivers to avoid lower Main Street on Friday night as crews responded to a "plane crash with a building fire" at 7 p.m.

MAN IN CLOWN MASK, WIELDING SAMURAI SWORD ROBS POCONOS CONVENIENCE STORE

A small plane crashed into two building in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday night.

A small plane crashed into two building in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday night. (Hope Church)

Images show large flames and a plume of smoke developing between two buildings. 

Residents told Fox 25 that the plane hit a storage building, which caught fire next to a small apartment building that shares a parking lot with a local church, Hope Chapel.

FAA officials told Fox 25 that the NTSB would investigate the crash.

Small plane crashes in New Hampshire sparking large fire Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has not confirmed whether there were any deaths or injuries from the crash.

Jeff Zymeri contributed to this post.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 