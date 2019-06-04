Naked intruder grabs hammer, terrorizes California woman and twin daughters

A California mother and her two daughters are still shaken after a man reportedly broke into their home early Saturday, took off his clothes and tried to use a hammer to smash through a wall behind which the family members had barricaded themselves.

Rachel Bollin told FOX11 she was startled awake around 5 a.m. Saturday when she heard a "massive crash." which turned out to be the sound of her sliding glass door being broken, followed by a man's voice.

"He says ‘I'm in your house, call 911,'" Bollin said.

NEWSOM DENIES MANSON FOLLOWER LESLIE VAN HOUTEN PAROLE

Security video from her home in Corona shows the intruder use a scooter to smash through the window of a patio door. Bollin said she grabbed her phone and called police while running up to the bedroom where her twins were located in order to barricade themselves in.

"He went in my garage, took his clothes off and took my husband's hammer from his tool box," she told FOX11.

The man then came upstairs and tried to break through the bedroom door. When that didn't work, the now-bare bandit attempted to smash his way through a wall to get into the bedroom where the mother and her two daughters were hiding.

"I knew that he was seconds away from getting in," Bollin told FOX11. "And that was the scariest thing."

TEXAS DAD SHOOTS ADULT SON, GIVES 'FATHER-SON' TALK BEFORE STABBING HIM TO DEATH: PROSECUTORS

But Police arrived before he was able to break through. The Corona Police Department said Jason Nelson, 43, was charged with suspicion of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nelson, who lives in the neighborhood, told officers he had come into the house looking for a place to hide, KABC-TV reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bollin said the experience was "absolute terrorism."

"He had no regard for us, he wanted to get in that room and the three of us were absolutely terrorized," she told FOX11.