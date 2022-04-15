Musk's Twitter takeover bid a windfall for shareholders; LAPD urges vigilance amid follow-home robberies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TWITTER'S WILD 24 HOURS - In Musk’s pursuit of justice, he’s creating a windfall for shareholders and management with his offer to buy Twitter and take it private. Continue reading …

'I'D GIVE HIM AN F' - Wisconsinites doled out grades for Biden hours after the Department of Labor reported that consumer prices had risen 8.5% compared to a year ago. Continue reading …

CONSTANT VIGILANCE – Police say street gangs have been descending on wealthy areas of Los Angeles, following residents to their homes and robbing them. Continue reading …



UH OH - Russia may have defaulted on its debt for the first time in over 100 years, Moody's says. Continue reading …

ON GROUND REPORTING - Sen. Steve Daines became the first senator to visit Ukraine, touring the mass graves in the city of Bucha. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PATRONAGE - Rep. Maxine Waters paid her daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash during the most recent quarter, Federal Election Commission records show. Continue reading …

REELECTION VIRTUALLY IMPOSSIBLE - Former Clinton advisor and pollster Mark Penn analyzed why Biden is losing support in key Democratic voting blocs. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The record-setting energy costs have nothing to do with Biden's restrictions on oil and gas. Everything bad that happens is Putin's fault. Fox News host counters this narrative. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox News host said that instead of improving the country, Democrats are just changing their messaging. Continue reading …

PETE HEGSETH - If Elon Musk cashes in on buying Twitter, the multi-billionaire would "completely change the culture of social media." Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘UNDERMINES DEMOCRACY’- Musk's possible Twitter takeover worries Democrats, earns GOP praise, but raises free speech questions as well as opportunities. Continue reading …



MUSK WARNING - MSNBC’s Katy Tur warned viewers about the immense consequences that could follow if Tesla CEO Elon Musk buys Twitter. Continue reading …

LIMITING POLICE - Bloomberg, MSNBC, some major Democrats advocated for fewer police on subways. Continue reading …

SUNNY… FOR BIDEN? - Sunny Hostin of "The View" claimed that former President Donald Trump "ran the country into the ground," while failing to mention Biden’s crises. Continue reading …

ACA FALSEHOOD - The Washington Post fact-checked a "dubious" claim from President Biden on Obamacare, giving him two Pinocchios for overestimating the effect of potential repeal. Continue reading …

OPINION

BRANDON JUDD - Instead of serving the American people, President Biden has become the cartels’ best friend. They make billions from his bad policies. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Elon Musk understands something about Twitter that many people in our country don't, which is that it is the single most important forum for speech. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Even though the [extended mask] mandate is pointless, the media doesn't think it goes far enough. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT - Biden is providing Ukraine with American heavy artillery, 300 armored vehicles and other equipment to boost Ukraine’s ability against Russians. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH - Failing to show leadership and seriousness is normal for the Biden presidency. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PASSOVER WARNING - In Dennis Prager's new book, he sounded a dire warning for America in his discussion of lessons to be learned from Passover and the Haggadah. Continue reading …

‘FATHER STU’ PUSHBACK – Mark Wahlberg described how he faced resistanceto making "Father Stu," not only from studios, but also from the church. Continue reading …

USFL KICKS OFF – Games start Saturday when the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions meet. New rules will be a big part of the spring league. Continue reading …

FREEFALL REFORM - Florida lawmaker wants to remove "loophole" in state law that did not require the Orlando FreeFall to display a "maximum weight" sign. Continue reading …

SCARLETT’S RUMOR – Actress Scarlett Johansson is shutting down an "outrageous," nasty sex rumor that she said haunted her for years. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"I'm talking about what the party in power is inflicting on the United States. Runaway inflation, devastating family budgets, now, crime waves terrorizing our cities."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

