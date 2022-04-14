Hannity flames Biden's claim administration woes are Putin's fault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden claiming rising costs in the U.S. are due to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine.

SEAN HANNITY: All of that is a complete and utter lie. We're nearly 15 months into Biden's presidency [and] everything is going wrong. And I mean, everything. I can't name a single thing that's going right.

Inflation [is] at a 40-year high and getting higher. Food costs, the cost of every item you buy in every store is now going through the roof. Energy costs – well, you never paid more in history for a gallon of gasoline and the cost to heat and cool your home is through the roof. On top of that, rents have now increased by over 17%. Interest rates – they are rising fast. Real wages are down by 3% and Biden's Green New Deal economy is now a living nightmare for you, the American people.

But remember, according to the administration: America's historic inflation has nothing to do with Biden's trillions of dollars in new handouts. And the record-setting energy costs have nothing to do with Biden's restrictions on oil and gas. By the way, everything bad that happens is Vladimir Putin's fault.

[But] that is a lie, and thankfully Americans can see through [it].

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: