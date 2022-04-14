Ingraham: Dems seem to be engaged in a brazen act of self-sabotage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said instead of improving the country, Democrats are just changing their messaging Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It almost seems vindictive at this point. Now I'm talking about what the party in power is inflicting on the United States. Runaway inflation, devastating family budgets, now, crime waves terrorizing our cities. The fentanyl explosion killing thousands of Americans every month. Millions of illegal aliens brazenly walking across the border and our own homeless population is exploding. How can this be happening in America? We keep asking night after night, how low can President Biden go in the polls before his team, or Schumer or Pelosi admit it's time for a course correction?

INGRAHAM: CONDITIONS IN NYC ARE A PRODUCT OF LIBERAL RULE

A political party that's actually interested in success and results — you know, that whole making life better for the average person thing — would know by now that it was time for a change. But apparently, that time still hasn't come. Instead, they stick with the same anti-growth, pro-crime policies that have driven Biden to a staggering 33% approval in the latest Quinnipiac poll. And I guess they think that they can turn this around by, I don't know, appearing to feel your pain.

The sad truth is, the party of 2022 is not the party of Bill Clinton anymore. It's the party of Black Lives Matter, climate crazies and trans activists. So how exactly does Joe Manchin even fit inside this twisted tent? They seem to be engaged in a brazen act of self-sabotage. The Democrats are extending mask mandates when Americans say it's time to move on from COVID. Democrats are turning the border into an open market for the cartels.

Of course, they're using the DOJ for vindictive political crusades, and they're threatening the states that are actually protecting girls' sports. It's insane. In Pelosi's house, that's not even requiring people to show up to vote. And Schumer over in the Senate apparently thinks it's fine if one of California's senators is just unable to perform regular duties. … And then Biden, he just throws more money at student loan forgiveness, driving inflation up even more. And the only thing they change is their messaging.

