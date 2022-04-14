MSNBC's Katy Tur warns viewers about the 'massive, life and globe-altering consequences' if Musk buys Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Katy Tur warned viewers on Thursday about the immense consequences that could follow if Tesla CEO Elon Musk could buys Twitter.

Following the tech mogul’s announcement that he has offered to purchase Twitter, liberal commentators and news figures criticized the move as potentially damaging to social media. On "Katy Tur Reports," Tur commented on Musk's proposal and discussed how Twitter affects democracy.

TWITTER LEFTISTS LOSE IT AFTER ELON MUSK OFFERS TO BUY THE SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT: ‘I AM FRIGHTENED’

"Twitter is very tricky, and it’s had a large effect on democracies abroad, but also here as we saw last year with the insurrection and as we saw in 2016 with the election," Tur said.

New York Times contributor Kara Swisher noted that Musk’s previous 9.1% Twitter stock purchase already put the company "under leverage" over whether to allow former President Trump to rejoin the platform.

"This is a company that is under leverage and a lot of people looked at it, but it has a lot of hair on it, including Donald Trump, speaking of hair, and whether to bring him back. You know, without Elon Musk, they have to think about if he runs for president and if he wins whether they can let him back on it, but they are under enormous pressure to do so," Swisher said.

"There are real and devastating consequences for using that platform to lie. And we’ve seen it, we’ve seen it happen," Tur argued.

She added, "It’s kind of funny, Elon Musk wants to buy it but there are massive, life and globe-altering consequences for just letting people run wild on the thing."

AXIOS WRITER PANICS ABOUT ‘WORST-CASE SCENARIO’ MUSK TWITTER TAKEOVER: BEHAVING LIKE ‘SUPERVILLIAN’

Trump was banned from Twitter back in Jan. 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Many conservatives called out Twitter at the time for what they considered a form of censorship. If Musk is successful and ends purchasing the company, many wondered whether he plans to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account.

Swisher noted how several Twitter employees have shown apprehension at this purchase and which could complicate the deal. Tur reported that Musk has since said that there is a "Plan B" should Twitter refuse his offer.

"He was asked if there was a Plan B and he laughed and said ‘there is,’" Tur said.

"However, you feel about it, that’s what Tony Stark would say," Swisher added.