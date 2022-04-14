'The View's' Sunny Hostin claims Trump 'ran the country into the ground' despite multiple crises under Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View's" Sunny Hostin claimed Thursday that former President Donald Trump "ran the country into the ground," but failed to mention the multiple crises facing Americans under the past 15 months of President Biden's administration.

During a segment discussing the Senate candidacies of celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former star football player Herschel Walker, Hostin decried the idea that Americans would vote to elect celebrities with no political experience, pointing to Trump as reason not to vote for them.

Hostin argued that the vast support being seen for celebrity candidates, despite their lack of political experience, was due to "the cult of celebrity," adding she was "shocked" when Trump won the 2016 presidential election "on his business record" when, she falsely claimed, he "wasn't a real businessman."

She later questioned why many people running for office appeared unwilling to run for smaller, local offices and work their way up by gaining political experience.

Guest co-host Deborah Roberts blamed it on people not wanting "the training," and cited Trump in saying that voters wanted someone who was different and not a politician.

"Yeah, but don't forget, Deborah, that he lost the second time because people did wake up to how stupid he is," co-host Joy Behar claimed, despite Trump's record number of votes ever received by a sitting president.

"Yeah! He ran the country into the ground! He ran the country into the ground!" Hostin exclaimed, without expanding on her claim.

Roberts stated that she agreed with Hostin, and Behar went on to implore Democrats running against the two celebrities to "brag about themselves" more ahead of November.

Hostin's claim that Trump "ran the country into the ground" runs in stark contrast to the sentiment of voters across the U.S. today, who, feeling the brunt of a number of crises currently facing the country, disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, Biden's approval rating has tumbled to the lowest point of his presidency with just 33% approval from registered voters. 54% of registered voters disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Biden also received poor remarks in the poll when it came to his handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with only 39% approving how he has been handling the crisis.

In addition to the war, Biden has faced a slew of domestic crises, including rising crime rates in cities across the country, a 40-year-high inflation rate, record high gas prices, and ongoing supply chain issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation reached 8.5% in March, helping drive prices of goods and services higher for consumers.

Biden has continued to deflect blame for rising costs across the U.S. at Russian President Vladimir Putin, with his administration pushing the term "Putin price hike" in what appears to be an attempt to dissuade voter backlash.