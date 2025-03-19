Musk corrects Biden admin's claim on stranded astronauts and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Musk corrects Biden admin's claim

2. Stranded NASA astronauts return home

3. Zelenskyy responds to Trump's interview

MAJOR HEADLINES

LEADING THE WAY – GOP rising star praises Trump as she eyes 2026 run for governor in battleground state. Continue reading …

PACKING HER BAGS – Singer joins growing list of celebs fleeing America after election. Continue reading …

‘HOW DARE YOU’ – Dem accuses girls of lying about allegedly being forced to change in front of male. Continue reading …

‘ASSAULT ON FAMILIES’ – GOP sounds alarm at state's homeschooling crackdown — even some Dems are uneasy. Continue reading …

MARCH MADNESS – NCAA Tournament starts off with instant classic, miraculous bucket in game's final seconds. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ROWDY RECESS – House Dems stage coordinated 'Town Halls' on GOP colleagues' turf. Continue reading …

'JUDICIAL COUP' – Elon Musk agrees with Nayib Bukele's analysis after Trump calls for judge to be impeached. Continue reading …

‘GREEN BANK’ – Judge blocks Trump's EPA from terminating $14 billion in grants after accusations of fraud. Continue reading …

ON THE MOVE – Top pro-crypto group advancing US policy names new leader. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'WANT TO KILL ME' – Elon Musk in ‘shock’ over Dems' alleged ‘hatred and violence,’ laments 'deranged' attacks on Tesla plants. Continue reading …

BLACK AND WHITE – Greg Abbott says daily border crossings in El Paso have plummeted under Trump. Continue reading …

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED – Schumer says he wrote his new book on antisemitism in America. Continue reading …

'I WAS WRONG' – Carville talks Kamala Harris, his botched 2024 prediction, whether she should run in 2028. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID MARCUS – Why Schumer's do-nothing approach makes perfect sense for Democrats. Continue reading …

JOSHUA TREVIÑO – President Trump has Mexico on the ropes. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

LIFE SAVER – The simple move anyone can do that could help you live years longer. Continue reading …

SEEING CLEARLY – The foods that may boost vision, provide protection against eye disease. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Do you know the latest on Trump's evolving tariff game? Take the quiz here …

OUT OF BOUNDS – Judge rules against female athletes seeking mandatory gender testing. Continue reading …

WRECKAGE FOUND – A freighter lost in 1892 was located after over 132 years. See video …

WATCH

BATYA UNGAR-SARGON – Trump's stance on key issues compelling Democrats to 'oppose their very own voters. See video …

JOE CONCHA – Gavin Newsom makes stunning admission on Dems' dwindling support. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.