Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

President Trump dishes on 'great' phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Trump and Putin spoke for nearly two hours Tuesday

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Trump explains complex negotiations with Putin: 'A lot of guns pointing at each other' Video

Trump explains complex negotiations with Putin: 'A lot of guns pointing at each other'

President Donald Trump tells 'The Ingraham Angle' his latest stance on Russia, Ukraine, China and his own U.S. nationalism.

President Donald Trump described his nearly two-hour phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday at the White House as "great" during an exclusive interview with "The Ingraham Angle."

"[We] talked about a lot of things — toward getting it to peace, and we talked about other things also," Trump said, referring to Russia’s three-year war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire earlier in March after a meeting with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. 

US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia

From left, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak hold a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.  (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

RUSSIA WANTS ‘IRONCLAD’ GUARANTEE THAT UKRAINE WILL BE BARRED FROM NATO: OFFICIAL

Putin did not immediately agree to an unconditional ceasefire, instead announcing Tuesday after his phone call with Trump that Moscow would halt strikes only against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Wall Street Journal chief foreign affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov reported not even an hour after the Kremlin made the announcement that a Russia-guided bomb took out the power in the Ukrainian city of Slovyansk.

Air raid sirens were also heard throughout the country as drones flew in the skies over a handful of cities, including Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv.

Trump doubled down on his claims that the war would never have started had he been president, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham it was "not a war that was supposed to happen."

ukraine energy

Residents walk past a generator supplying a store with electricity during a power outage in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on December 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ((Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images))

UKRAINE UNVEILS 600-MILE CRUISE MISSILE THAT CAN REACH MOSCOW AMID PEACE TALKS

"And right now, you have a lot of guns pointing at each other, and a ceasefire without going a little bit further would have been tough. Russia has the advantage," he said.

"As you know, they have encircled about 2,500 soldiers. They are nicely encircled and that's not good, and we want to get it over with. Look, we're doing this. There are no Americans involved. There could be if we end up in World War III over this, which is so ridiculous — but, you know, strange things happen."

The commander-in-chief appeared to be referring to a post he made on his Truth Social account March 14 about Russian forces reportedly surrounding Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

kursk region

A man walks past a wall adorned with banners honouring Russian servicemen participating in Russia's military action in Ukraine, in Kursk on October 17, 2024. ((Photo by ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images))

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Trump’s claims, writing on X, formerly Twitter: "There is no encirclement of our troops."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the main body responsible for planning the country’s defense, wrote on its Facebook page that the alleged "encirclement" is "false" and "fabricated by the Russians for political manipulation and to exert pressure on Ukraine and its partners."

According to a readout from the Kremlin after Putin’s call with Trump, Russia and Ukraine will conduct a prisoner exchange on Wednesday, trading 175 people from each side, as discussions to end the war continue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The readout also noted that for a potential ceasefire across the entire frontline, mobilization and the rearmament of Ukraine "need to stop," as well as a "complete cessation" of foreign military aid and intelligence to Kyiv. 

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.