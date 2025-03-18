Illinois Dem Rep says school girls allegedly being forced to change in front of male in locker room is 'a lie'

Illinois Democrat state representative Bob Morgan suggested the middle school girls who allege they had been forced to change with a transgender student in a locker room had lied about the situation.

During an Illinois General Assembly session Tuesday, Morgan addressed the alleged incident after it was brought to attention by Deerfield resident Nicole Georgas, who filed a federal civil rights complaint after exposing the alleged incident at a school board meeting last week.

Morgan, who represents Deerfield, addressed the issue in response to it being brought up by Republican state representative Adam Neimerg, who brought up the allegations by Georgas.

In Morgan's response, he called the issue "a lie," while praising his community's and schools' handling of the situation and condemning Neimberg for even bringing the issue up at all.

"I'm really proud of my community who stood up for those who need to be defended and protected, making sure we have great schools, which we do by the way, we have incredible, incredible schools, incredible families, an incredible community that has come together to deal with this situation. Because it's a lie!" Morgan said.

"So the next time a representative wants to talk about other districts, I understand he might be ashamed and, frankly, probably should be, but instead of standing on this floor taking our time today talking about children, try and talk about your own district."

Georgas responded to Morgan's accusations in a response on X.

"Really [Rep. Morgan?] Was your daughter in the locker room? Because mine was! How Dare you accuse them of lying. You are disgusting [and] despicable and I hope one day I get to play the audio for you!" Georgas wrote.

Georgas filed her civil rights complaint with the Justice Department after claiming that school administrators had attempted to force her 13-year-old daughter to change in front of a transgender student in the girls' locker room last month.

Nicole Georgas revealed the complaint during a Board of Education meeting for Deerfield Public School District 109 last week, claiming that the incident had been place last month after her daughter refused to change into her uniform during physical education because a biological male student had been present at the time.

"The girls want their locker rooms and bathrooms back. They want their privacy back. This is why I’m here tonight. My thirteen-year-old daughter’s well-being, mental health and privacy are at stake," Georgas said during her speech at the board meeting on Thursday.

According to Georgas, her daughter had been "frightened" and "extremely upset" when on Feb. 5 she had been using the girls' bathroom and noticed that a transgender student was also using the facilities at the same time.

"She was told by the administration that a student can use the bathroom as well as a female locker room because they now identify as female," Georgas said of the explanation administrators allegedly provided to her daughter.

Georgas said the situation worsened when, days later, her daughter and other classmates refused to change into her uniform during physical education because the transgender student was present.

She claimed that the following day, school administrators pulled the girls aside and later made them change into uniform.

"That day, [Assistant Superintendent for Student Services] Joanna Ford, [Assistant Principal] Cathy Van Treese, and multiple teachers all came into the girls' locker room, making them change into uniform. This went on all week," she said, adding that her daughter had still "refused to take part."

Georgas then raised the issue to the school’s administration, noting to them that she believed it was a direct violation of President Donald Trump’s "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports" executive order. She said in her speech that the administration informed her that, under the direction of their legal counsel, the student was free to use both the girls' bathroom and the girls' locker room.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Deerfield Public Schools District 109 said that no student is required to change in front of others in the locker room and added that the school's policies align with state law.

"District 109 is committed to providing a learning environment where all students and staff are respected and supported. Our policies and procedures, including student use of locker rooms, align with state laws, the Illinois School Code, and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) guidance. No student is required to change into a gym uniform for physical education class in front of others in locker rooms. All students in the middle schools have multiple options to change in a private location if they wish."

