More cremated remains found at closed Detroit funeral home

More cremated remains were found inside an abandoned Detroit funeral home that has been closed for several years, police said Wednesday night in what is only the most recent of several disturbing discoveries in funeral homes around the area.

Detectives found at least seven sets of cremated remains near the embalming room of the former Howell Funeral Home on Wednesday, however, specifics of what was discovered was not readily available.

“We are reviewing this matter and will open a consumer complain to begin an investigation,” Jason Moon, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affair, told the Detroit Free Press.

Beginning in 2018, several shuttered Detroit-area funeral homes were found to be housing the remains of numerous individuals that had not been properly buried, stored or disposed of. In October, the remains of 63 fetuses were found at the Perry Funeral Home. The funeral home had been closed after the state suspended its license.

That grisly discovery followed another investigation when authorities found the remains of 10 fetuses and a stillborn infant hidden in the ceiling of the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home. At least two more decades-old fetuses were found in a closet at the former Mowen Funeral Home in Owosso, Michigan.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig created a task force to investigate the discoveries. Then-Gov. Rick Snyder also forced a state-level group to review the handling of human remains by funeral homes.

According to the Free Press, the search at the Howell Funeral Home was conducted after the newspaper forwarded a tip it had received from a self-described “urban explorer,” who had been inside the building and photographed the remains in boxes on a shelf.

It’s unclear when the “urban explorer” took the photographs.

The Free Press reported that state records list a registered agent for the business, but it’s unclear when it closed.