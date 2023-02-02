Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Montana man faces pipe bomb charges in 2022 high school threat

MT man arrested day after telling someone he was making bomb to target school

Associated Press
A Montana man arrested last year for alleged threats against a high school was charged in federal court Wednesday with possession of pipe bombs, possession of an unregistered silencer and attempted property damage.

Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Great Falls before federal Magistrate Judge John Johnston.

Pallister was arrested at his home in May 2022, a day after allegedly telling a witness he was going to make bombs to use in a school and showing the witness explosive devices.

Federal prosecutors said he intended to "maliciously damage" public school buildings and took a "substantial step" toward that goal prior to his arrest. Court documents did not provide further details on the alleged plans.

Pallister’s federal defender did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

Pallister, who remains in custody, also faces state charges including possession of explosives and intimidation, according to court records. He is scheduled to go on trial in state district court in Lewis and Clark County on Feb. 27.