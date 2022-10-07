Missouri woman catches rare golden crappie

A Missouri woman snagged a rare catch while going fishing with her family.

Holly Haddan’s once-in-a-lifetime catch was identified by officials as a golden crappie, which is born with a genetic condition that makes its scales a shiny, vibrant yellow color.

In a Facebook post, the Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish. The department said the vibrant golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochroism.

Xanthochroism causes yellow or orange pigmentation in animals, similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment, according to the department. The genetic condition can occur in a variety of animals, not only fish.

"It was definitely a shock to reel it in." Haddan wrote in a comment.

The angler noted how it was particularly surprising because she found the rare golden crappie in her private pond near Springfield, Missouri.