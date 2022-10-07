Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Missouri woman catches rare golden crappie

Holly Haddan caught a unique golden crappie in her private pond

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A Missouri woman snagged a rare catch while going fishing with her family. 

Holly Haddan’s once-in-a-lifetime catch was identified by officials as a golden crappie, which is born with a genetic condition that makes its scales a shiny, vibrant yellow color.

Holly Haddan found an extremely rare golden crappie fish in her private pond on Wednesday. 

Holly Haddan found an extremely rare golden crappie fish in her private pond on Wednesday.  (Missouri Department of Conservation)

In a Facebook post, the Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish. The department said the vibrant golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochroism.

Xanthochroism causes yellow or orange pigmentation in animals, similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment, according to the department. The genetic condition can occur in a variety of animals, not only fish.

"It was definitely a shock to reel it in." Haddan wrote in a comment. 

The angler noted how it was particularly surprising because she found the rare golden crappie in her private pond near Springfield, Missouri

