Mississippi
Published

Mississippi plane crash: 4 dead after small aircraft strikes home

Hattiesburg Police called to scene late Tuesday night

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
At least four people were killed when a small plane crashed into a Mississippi home late Tuesday, police said.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said it was called to the scene of the crash just before 11:20 p.m.

"When emergency crews arrived on scene, it was confirmed that a civilian airplane had crashed into a home," it said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "We can confirm, in total there are four fatalities."

Hattiesburg police surround a burned automobile and a damaged home after a small plane crashed late Tuesday night in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP/The Advocate)

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home. 

It was also not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to assist in the investigation and are heading to the scene, police said.

Emergency officials in Mississippi say four people were killed when the small plane crashed into a home. (AP/The Advocate)

"If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it, and please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department," it added in a statement.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson. 

Your Money