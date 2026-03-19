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James Comey

DOJ subpoenas ex-FBI Director James Comey over role in 2017 Russia intel assessment

Move marks escalation after prior criminal probe into Comey and Brennan tied to 2017 ICA

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Brooke Taylor Fox News
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Bondi vows 'immediate appeal' after judge drops cases against James Comey, Letitia James Video

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Republican political strategist Katie Zacharia joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the Justice Department is taking action after a judge dropped cases against James Comey and Letitia James.

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The Justice Department (DOJ) has subpoenaed former FBI Director James Comey over his role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The subpoena marks a new escalation after Fox News Digital previously reported that Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan were under criminal investigation related to the probe.

Sources at the time said the investigations were examining potential wrongdoing tied to the creation of the 2017 assessment and possible false statements to Congress.

FBI LAUNCHES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS OF JOHN BRENNAN, JAMES COMEY: DOJ SOURCES

Former CIA Director Brennan and former FBI Director Comey in split image.

Former CIA Director Brennan and former FBI Director Comey in split image. (Getty Images)

The 2017 ICA concluded that Russia sought to influence the 2016 election, but a later review found the process was rushed and included "procedural anomalies."

The subpoena was first reported by Axios.

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This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

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