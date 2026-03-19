Needle-free diabetes management could be on the horizon, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oral insulin could one day replace injections for people with diabetes, new scientific discoveries suggest.

Researchers from Kumamoto University in Japan have announced the development of an insulin pill to help lower blood sugar.

For diabetics, insulin is typically administered via injection, but the pill would offer a non-invasive treatment option.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"Insulin injections remain a daily burden for many patients," said Associate Professor Shingo Ito, a researcher in the study's press release. "Our peptide-based platform offers a new route to deliver insulin orally, and may be applicable to long-acting insulin formulations and other injectable biologics."

The study, published in the journal Molecular Pharmaceutics, tested the delivery of oral insulin by building a carrier peptide called DNP-V. This peptide helps to transport insulin through the small intestine, where protein drug absorption is usually poor.

In diabetic mice models, the researchers administered the peptide by mouth with zinc-stabilized insulin, which was formulated with zinc ions to make it more stable, according to the study.

"Insulin injections remain a daily burden for many patients."

The result was a rapid and significant drop in blood glucose, as well as a sustained (longer-term) decrease. The mice’s blood sugar was reduced to near-normal levels.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

When DNP-V was attached directly to insulin, the results showed enhanced absorption in the intestines and a similar glucose-lowering effect, the researchers noted.

The treatment was effective in different diabetes models, significantly reducing blood sugar spikes after meals with just one dose per day.

The findings suggest that DNP peptides could serve as flexible, adaptable platforms for delivering large-molecule drugs by mouth, the authors concluded in the study abstract.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"This technology can simply and effectively convert injectable biopharmaceuticals into orally administrable forms, offering a promising path to practical, patient-friendly oral therapies," they wrote.

Although the researchers are optimistic about the findings translating to larger therapeutic models, they noted that the results in mice do not guarantee the same outcome in humans, and that more research is needed.

Dr. Marc Siegel commented on this development, noting that oral insulin could make a big difference in healthcare.

"Insulin use, especially in type 1 diabetes, is sometimes difficult to regulate by injection," Siegel, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. "Oral use would have major advantages."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

He added, "This is very promising provided that it works in humans, which is a big 'if.'"

Fox News Digital reached out to the study authors for comment.