Missing 13-year-old Utah girl found unharmed, days after disappearing without coat, shoes

Police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found unharmed, two days after disappearing in the Salt Lake City area without her shoes, coat or cellphone.

Brooklyn Gittins was located late Thursday night after she called her grandmother from a Wal-Mart store in South Jordan.

Unified Police spokesman Lt. Justin Hoyal says the woman then called police and officers went to the store and found the child.

Her disappearance caused widespread concern and some 1,000 volunteers joined police in searching 17 square miles Thursday in the area near Gittins' home in Herriman, a Salt Lake City suburb about 18 miles southwest of downtown.

Hoyal says, "Brooklyn was not injured and is fine," and still did not have on shoes or a coat.

Authorities suspect that she was picked up and harbored by one or more people and police are trying to find out who they are.