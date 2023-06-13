Miss Louisiana Pageant returns to Monroe for 60th anniversary

For six decades, the City of Monroe has hosted the Miss Louisiana Pageant and that streak continues this week as those vying for the 2023 title look to replace the reigning titleholder, Gracie Reichman of Colfax.

Miss Louisiana Organization Executive Director Dewana Little introduced this year's 27 contestants during a news conference Monday at the Jack Howard Theatre in the Monroe Civic Center where the pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday. Preliminary competitions will be on Thursday and Friday.

"We’re very excited. It’s going to be a great week," Little said. "We’re blessed to be here with our families. Everyone has their health and looks forward to a great week of fun and crowning of the new Miss Louisiana."

Reichman, a kinesiology major at Louisiana Tech University, said the next few days are packed with excitement.

"Twenty-seven beautiful, accomplished young women from across our state are here to share their hearts, their passions, with each and everyone who attends this competition," she said. "I’m so excited to be a part of it... we’ve only spent less than 24 hours together, but I know whoever I crown Miss Louisiana will be in great hands. I’m so proud of you all."

The Miss Louisiana competition was first held in New Orleans in 1922 before moving to Lake Providence in 1959, The News-Star reported. The competition has been held in Monroe since 1963, and the organization plans on commemorating the milestone with a 60th Anniversary Gala Celebration at the end of Saturday's pageant. In addition, former Miss Louisiana titleholders are scheduled to appear during pageant festivities, the newspaper said.